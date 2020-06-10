Over 66% of Bengal COVID- 19 deaths had co-morbidities

West Bengal’s Health Department, which is coming out with the daily update on COVID-19 infections and fatalities, has indicated that over 66% of those who have died of the infection had co-morbidities.

Ten more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths as on Tuesday went up to 415. And 275 of them, or 66.3%, had co-morbidities, the Health Department said in a bulletin. As many as 140 of the deceased had no co-morbidities.

The Health Department has also come out with the age-wise fatality rate. It was 20.48% among those aged over 75, 15.38% among those aged 61-75, and 6.83% among those aged 46-60.

The State also recorded 372 new infections, including 132 in Kolkata. The total number of infections increased to 8,985 and the number of patients discharged from hospitals was 3,620. The discharge rate stood at 40.28 %.