Over 6000 trees felled for tiger safari in Corbett: Forest Survey India

Uttarakhand forest department took clearance of the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change for the tiger safari project saying only 163 trees will be chopped off in the process

PTI Rishikesh
October 03, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Destroying environment: Trees being felled for the Pakhru Tiger Safari in the Jim Corbett National Park. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 6000 trees was felled illegally to start a tiger safari in the Kalagarh forest division of Corbett Tiger Reserve, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) has said in its report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uttarakhand forest department had taken the clearance of the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change for the tiger safari project saying only 163 trees will be chopped off in the process.

But the FSI in its report said 6,093 trees were felled over 16.21 hectares of land in place of 163 for the tiger safri project at Pakhro in the Kalagarh forest division.

Also Read
National Wildlife Week: Free entry to zoos in Haryana

The report based on a survey conducted by the FSI in June this year was submitted to Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar Singhal recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted Singhal said he disagrees with the technique of FSI's survey sample. He said he has sent the report with his comments to the Uttarakhand government and FSI.

Illegal felling of trees and constructions carried out in the buffer zone of Corbett has been probed by around half a dozen committees which have found the involvement of forest officials in the irregularities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Many of them have been transferred and suspended following their indictment by the probe panels since the matter first hit the headlines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttarakhand

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app