Over 600 villages in U.P. hit by floods

LUCKNOW:

11 August 2021 18:35 IST

Ganga and Yamuna flowing over the danger mark in many areas

Over 600 villages are affected by floods, including 110 that are cut off from all connectivity, as several districts in Uttar Pradesh continue to face heavy rain with major rivers like Ganga and Yamuna flowing over the danger mark in many areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The State recorded 13.1 mm average rainfall over the past 24 hours, which was 154% of the the normal rainfall (8.5 mm). Eleven out of the 75 districts in U.P., including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Kaushambi, recorded more than 22 mm rainfall, said the U.P. Relief Commissioner’s Office.

The department said that 605 villages were hit by floods in 24 districts, with Prayagraj, Ghazipur and Hamirpur the most-affected in terms of flooded areas at 6, 5, and 4 tehsils, respectively.

While 20 villages faced embankment issues, floods in 239 villages hit farming, while in 107 villages only residents were affected. In 129 villages, both farming and residents have been affected, said the Relief Department.

The worst-affected were Hamirpur with 75 flooded villages, followed by Banda (71), and Etawah and Jalaun (both 67).

According to the State Irrigation Department, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Budaun, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia districts; the Yamuna was flowing over the danger mark in Auraiya, Banda, Jalaun, Prayagraj and Hamirpur, while the Betwa river in Hamirpur, Sharda river in Kheri, and the Chambal river, were also above the danger mark.

The State Relief Department said that, so far, it had rescued 536 persons from flooded areas. National Disaster Response Force teams were deployed in nine districts, while 11 districts were served by the State Disaster Response Force and 39 by the Provincial Armed Constabulary.