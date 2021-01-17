Over 5,900 get inoculated in Haryana

In terms of numbers, Gurugram tops the table, Jhajjar records the least

As many as 5,907 beneficiaries – around 80% of the total target of 7,533 — were administered the COVID-19 vaccine by the Haryana Health Department at 77 immunisation sites across the State on Saturday.

In terms of absolute numbers, Gurugram topped the table with the maximum 608 being vaccinated and Jhajjar recorded the least number of 112 vaccinations. Jind recorded only 52% vaccination — the lowest in the State — with only 156 people inoculated against the target of 300.

Thirteen beneficiaries complained of Adverse Event Following Immunisation with the maximum nine at Palwal followed by two at Jind and one each at Kaithal and Hisar. Additional Chief Secretary Health Rajeev Arora expressed satisfaction at the vaccination rate. On 13 cases of AEFI, Mr. Arora clarified that it was in all immunisations. “Small pain, giddiness for some time, mild fever etc. That is why we make people sit for 30 minutes for observation,” he said. He added that around 5,000 vaccinators and health workers were imparted training for the drive.

Earlier, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in the State with sanitation worker Saroj Bala, 45, being the first beneficiary at Civil Dispensary, Sector 4, Panchkula. Ms. Bala said being a front-line worker, she was enthusiastic to get the shot and felt fine after it was done.

The vaccine was then administered to Director-General Health Services, Haryana, S.B. Kamboj and Additional DGHS, Veena Singh. Dr. Kamboj and Ms. Singh said the vaccine was safe and prepared after much research. Medanta Hospital director Naresh Trehan was among those inoculated in Gurugram.

Health Minister Anil Vij said 67 lakh beneficiaries would be administered the vaccine in a phased manner, including 2.25 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase.