Over 50 stranded people rescued in Himachal; bridge connecting Baddi-Pinjaur washed away

NDRF team walks 15 km on foot to rescue the stranded people, including 15 children, and shift them to safe places.

August 25, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
NDRF personnel conduct rescue operations after a cloudburst at Khonalala, in Mandi on August 24, 2023.

NDRF personnel conduct rescue operations after a cloudburst at Khonalala, in Mandi on August 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Over 50 people were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following a cloudburst and have been rescued by the NDRF, officials said on Friday. August 25, 2023.

The cloudburst took place in Shehnu Gouni village on Thursday and also triggered a landslide that blocked roads at many places.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) travelled 15 km on foot to rescue the stranded people, including 15 children, and shift them to safe places, the officials said.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh government declares incessant rain as State calamity

In another rain-related incident, the Maranwala bridge in Baddi connecting industrial Baddi area and Pinjaur collapsed on Friday following heavy flow of water in Balad river due to recent rains.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, officials said.

"The Maranwala Bridge has been washed away and traffic has been diverted through Kalka-Kalujhanda-Barotiwala road," Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Mohit Chawala told PTI.

Heavy rains in the State have led to closure of 709 roads.

So far 242 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 24 till August 24 and the Public Works Department (PWD) alone has suffered losses to the tune of ₹2,829 crores.

flood / Himachal Pradesh / emergency planning / disaster management

