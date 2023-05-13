Over 50% of investment projects announced at global summit implemented in Rajasthan

May 13, 2023 02:45 am | Updated May 12, 2023 07:42 pm IST - JAIPUR

JAIPUR

More than 50% of the investment projects announced at the Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022, held here in October last year, have been implemented with the highest investment of ₹1.12 crore proposed to be made in the energy sector, which will generate about 36,000 jobs. The textile industry is expected to generate employment for 38,900 people with an investment of ₹8,003 crore.

A total of 4,195 Memorandums of Understanding and Letters of Intent were received during the investors’ meetings organised in different cities across the country and in Dubai before the global summit. Among the 2,091 projects announced at the summit, 1,074 have been implemented and 1,017 are at various stages of execution.

“Hassle-free experience”

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Veenu Gupta said here on Friday that the State government had sought to provide a supportive environment to industrialists to flourish and eased the process of establishing enterprises by offering a “hassle-free experience” to the investors. Ms. Gupta reviewed the progress of MoUs and LoIs at a meeting held at Udyog Bhavan here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The implementation of all the industrial projects will help provide employment to about 2.59 lakh people. Investors attending the mega event were attracted to the rapid infrastructure development, the large pool of human resources, strong market access and the industrial land bank as well as the incentives available in Rajasthan.

The State government has also relaunched the earlier policies after making amendments to meet the changing investment environment. The investment promotion scheme and the policies for handicrafts, micro, small and medium enterprises, startups, film tourism and electric vehicles are some of the important measures taken in the State.

Ms. Gupta said the establishment of enterprises would ensure all-round development of the State, for which the industrialists should be helped with the completion of formalities and redressal of grievances. Senior officials of the Bureau of Investment Promotion and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation were present at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT