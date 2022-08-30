Over 50 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Leaders, including former J&K deputy CM Tara Chand, sent a joint resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

PTI Jammu:
August 30, 2022 12:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressing the media at his residence in New Delhi on August 29. 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

More than 50 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Chand and several others, including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from their party, including its primary membership, at a press conference.

Also read | Congress needs medicines from doctors but getting treated by compounders, says Ghulam Nabi Azad 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in support of Mr. Azad," Balwan Singh said.

Mr. Azad, 73, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed” and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He will soon a launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir.

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and district and block level leaders have already left the Congress to join Mr. Azad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app