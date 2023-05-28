Over 4,500 Kashmiri Pandits head for Kheer Bhawani Mela

May 28, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - SRINAGAR

Around 4,500 migrant Pandits are on their way to Kashmir for the annual pilgrimage to the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal and other shrines in the Valley on the upcoming occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

Every year, Kheer Bhawani Melas are organised at five shrines across Kashmir. The pilgrimage has been witnessing thin attendance due to the growing number of militant attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in the past two years. A number of Pandits were killed in targeted attacks by militants in Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam and Shopian since the Centre ended J&K’s special status in 2019.

A fleet of 125 buses carrying Kashmiri Pandits to the mela were flagged off by top officials in Jammu on Friday. The fleet comprise 95 buses for Tulmulla, Ganderbal; 23 buses for Tikker, Kupwara; three buses for Manzgam, Kulgam; two buses for Logripora, Anantnag and two buses for Martand, Anantnag. The yatris will visit the prominent temples on May 28.

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Kashmiri Pandits and described the annual festival as one that “exemplifies the bonhomie and harmonious coexistence between the Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, transcending religious boundaries and fostering communal harmony”.

“The Kheer Bhawani Mela represents a unique amalgamation of spirituality, culture, and communal harmony. It provides a platform for Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims to come together, exchange greetings, and share their rich traditions and customs. The festival epitomises the syncretic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir, where people from diverse backgrounds coexist harmoniously, united by their shared love for this land,” Ms. Mufti said.

‘Symbol of resilience’

J&K Apni Party leader and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said the mela is a significant cultural event for Kashmiris across religious lines as it “is a beautiful reminder of our shared history and culture”. “The festival is also a symbol of hope and resilience, as it is held in the backdrop of unimaginable challenges that our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters have faced,” Mr. Mattu said.

The J&K administration has made special arrangements for Kashmiri Pandits. “Around 50,000 pilgrims are expected to visit the Kheer Bhawani temple and other places across Jammu and Kashmir this year,” a government spokesman said.

“Anantnag district expects at least 10,000 pilgrims this year,” Anantnag Deputy Commissioner S.F. Hami said.

The five shrines where Kheer Bhawani melas are held annually are Ragnya Bagwati shrine at Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Ragnya Bagwati shrine at Manzgam in Kulgam, Tripursundri shrine at Devsar in Kulgam, Ragnya Bagwati shrine at Logripora in Anantnag and Ragnya Bagwati temple complex at Tikkar in Kupwara.