Over 400 striking teachers suspended by Bihar govt.

Over 400 contractual schoolteachers in Bihar, who were on strike, have been suspended and FIRs have been registered against several of them for “indiscipline” and for not joining the ongoing evaluation of answersheets for the Class 12 examinations.

Over 3.5 lakh contractual schoolteachers in the State have been on strike since February 17 demanding pay parity with permanent teachers. As many as 178 teachers in Begusarai district, 122 in Kaimur and 118 in Gopalgunj district were suspended, the district education officers of Gopalgunj and Begusarai said.

In Patna too, FIRs have been lodged against several teachers.

The teachers said they would not end their strike. “Until now no official from the government has approached us to discuss our demand … Until our demands are met, we will not return to work … It’s better to starve to death while on strike than resume duty now,” said some teachers in Patna.