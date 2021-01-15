‘Over 4 lakh migrants sent home during lockdown’

GURUGRAM

15 January 2021 23:45 IST

More than 4 lakh migrant workers and labourers were sent back to their home States in special trains and buses under “Operation Samvedna” during the lockdown in a joint operation with the civil administration, said Haryana Police on Friday.

Giving this information in Chandigarh, Manoj Yadava, Director General of Police, Haryana, said all the stranded migrant labourers and workers were sent back by arranging special trains and buses during lockdown period last year under “Operation Samvedna” which was carried out by the CID.

100 special trains

Mr. Yadava said that under the drive, migrants who expressed their willingness to return to their native States during COVID-induced lockdown were sent back. A total of 100 special trains and about 6,600 buses were arranged for safe and secure departure of over 3.20 lakh migrant labourers and more than 1.11 lakh brick kiln workers to their home States.

