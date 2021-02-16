Over 32,000 get vaccine shots in U.P.

Lucknow

16 February 2021 00:04 IST

State starts mop up for workers who missed their first shot

Over 32,000 persons received vaccination shots in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as the State started its second dose of vaccination and mop up for health and frontline workers who missed their first shot, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the State recorded less than 3,000 active COVID-19 cases over 24 hours for the first time since May 30, 2020.

Those who missed their vaccination in the first phase, which started on January 16, started receiving their dose, while those who had already got the first shot would receive their second dose.

Over 32,000 such persons received vaccination till 2 p.m. on Monday in around 2,300 sessions, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary (Health).

In the past 24 hours, 58 positive cases were recorded while 122 got discharged. The active cases stood at 2,974, the first time since May 30, 2020 that the active infections were below 3,000, said Mr. Prasad.

Out of the 2,974 patients, 710 were in home isolation.

While 8,704 persons died due to COVID-19 so far in the State, over 5.90 lakh persons were discharged and the State had a recovery rate of 98.06%, said Mr. Prasad.

Skips vaccination

Poonam Mishra (50), an ASHA worker from Kushinagar, missed her vaccination shot as she was apprehensive that it could complicate her heart disease and blood pressure. “I am on medicines. Doctor asked me to get it, but I was scared,” she said.

However, due to the experience of other ASHA workers, she says she could volunteer for the next round of vaccination.

“I am thinking I will get it the next time. Because somebody with blood pressure got it and faced no problems. Besides, if we stay safe, we can keep others safe,” Ms. Mishra said.

Kusmawati Sharma (42), an ASHA worker from Kushinagar, is looking forward to her second shot on February 26 after getting the first dose on January 28.

“I didn’t face any problems after the first dose,” said Ms. Sharma.

Geetanjali Maurya, head of the Anganwadi Karmachari Association, Uttar Pradesh, says barring stray cases, as per the inputs she has received from several districts, there is no reluctance among Anganwadi workers to get the vaccination.

“It is not true that they are not willing or are scared,” she said, adding that the workers she knew had at worse complained of fever or giddiness after being administered the shots. There are 3.75 lakh Anganwadi workers in the State.