Over 3000 missing children from Odisha traced

Odisha police have rescued more than 3000 children including 82 from outside State by coordinating with Women and Child Development department and non-governmental organisations.

Of the 82 children rescued as part of Odisha police’s Operation Paree-III, 61 are boys while 21 are girls. While 20 children from Odisha were found in Andhra Pradesh, 17 and 15 were traced from neighbouring West Bengal and Telangana respectively.

Rescuers divided into eight different teams found nine and eight from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh respectively. Children were also traced from Maharashtra and Delhi. These children were found from railway stations, bus terminals and shelter homes.

Rescued children would be handed over to respective District Child Welfare Committees for reunion with their families. As many as 3056 children were rescued mostly from roadside eateries within Odisha.

Recently, Odisha government had admitted that 6579 children had gone missing from the State since 2016. Of them, 5028 were minor girls. Number of boys is higher than that of girls among rescued children.

Of the 5028 missing girls, 2370 had been traced which means whereabouts of more than half of the missing girls was not known.

There has been rising trend in missing of girls from the State. In 2016, as many as 1291 girls had gone missing while 1360 were reported missing in 2017. Last year, the number of missing girls increased to 1875 registering 37.86% jump.

Meanwhile, Akhand, a human rights activist, has moved NHRC drawing attention of the commission on the fact that last year, Odisha Police had rescued 2895 missing children during its operation Paree-II. Of 2895, 2789 children were rescued from different parts of Odisha.

However, neither any action had been taken against the child abusers nor had the administration properly rehabilitated rescued children.