Over 300 villages in 13 Uttar Pradesh districts affected by floods

July 24, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - Lucknow/Ghaziabad

More than 300 villages in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods and several rivers including the Ganga and the Yamuna are in spate due to rains in Uttar Pradesh and the upper catchment areas.

Four people died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last 24 hours, Relief Commissioner Office data showed.

As many as 331 villages in Aligarh, Bijnor, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Kasganj, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli districts have been affected by the floods, the data stated.

Sixty-one shelters have been set up for the 25,281 affected people, it said.

According to reports, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark at the Kachla bridge in Budaun and Fatehgarh in Farrukhabad. Its water level has reached near the red mark in Narora, Bulandshahr.

The Yamuna river is flowing near the danger mark at Mavi in Muzaffarnagar and Prayag Ghat in Mathura. The Sharda river is also flowing near the danger mark at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, the reports said.

More than 50 people were on Sunday rescued from Karhera village located on the banks of the Hindon in Ghaziabad after it was flooded following an increase in the water discharge in the river, a tributary of the Yamuna, officials said.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and the Sahibabad police used motorboats to shift residents of the village, where more than 8 feet of water has accumulated, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sahibabad, Bhaskar Verma said some villagers have been shifted to safer places while others have moved to their relatives' houses. A relief camp has been set up in a school in the village.

Ghaziabad MP and Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh instructed officials to provide ration to those affected by the floods.

The Hindon river has breached the embankment near the city forest. Most of the forest and the nearby colonies have been submerged. The local administration has also closed the City Park.

The NDRF also rescued residents of Ataur Nangla and Noor Nagar villages under Nandgram police station limits on Friday night. Bovines and other animals have also been rescued.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres again on Sunday following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.