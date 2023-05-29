Over 25,000 devotees attended Kheer Bhawani Mela in Kashmir Valley: Amit Shah

May 29, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on May 29 that over 25,000 devotees attended the annual Kheer Bhawani fair in Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

He complimented the Jammu and Kashmir administration as well as the security forces for its successful completion.

The Kheer Bhawani fair began on May 26 and concluded on May 28 on the occasion of ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’ for which devotees came to the temple in 107 buses from Jammu.

“The Kheer Bhawani Mela held on ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’ in Kashmir occupies a sacred place in the spiritual realm of the Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers. More than 25,000 devotees attended the Mela. I congratulate L-G Manoj Sinha, CAPFs, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the local administration on the successful completion of the Kheer Bhawani Mela. May the divine grace of Maa Kheer Bhawani always be with us,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Home Ministry statement, every year on the day of ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’ Kashmiri Pandits pay their obeisance at Mata Ragneya Devi temple also known as Kheer Bhawani temple.

This year, the fair was celebrated on Sunday with great fervour and enthusiasm by not only Kashmiri Pandits but also by the locals of the Kashmir Valley. The temple is located in Ganderbal district, about 25 kilometres from Srinagar.

Arrangements made

Comprehensive and elaborate arrangements were made by the Ganderbal district administration to ensure devotees have a comfortable stay, the statement said.

The Ganderbal district police had made elaborate security arrangements with 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, escort vehicles, road opening parties, counter-terror quick reaction teams, and law and order components, while additional naka points were part of the overall deployment plan. Community kitchens (langars) were set up to take care of the meals of the devotees.

With the evening aarti and puja on May 28, the mela concluded peacefully. Last year, around 18,000 Kashmiri Pandits and devotees visited the Mata Kheer Bhavani temple on ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’.

Kheer Bhavani is considered to be the deity of Kashmiri Pandits. Over the years, the Kheer Bhawani Mela has become a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.