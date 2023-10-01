Over 2,300 people participate in first-ever high-altitude Tawang Marathon

October 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - TAWANG

It was a busy morning on the streets of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday as over 2,300 people of different ages and from various regions brought the town alive by joining the first edition of a marathon here.

Dignitaries joined the participants in the Tawang Marathon with Chief Minister Pema Khandu himself completing the 5-kilometre circuit.

The event, held at more than 10,000 ft above mean sea level, is the first-ever high-altitude marathon in the northeastern region.

It was jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government in consultation with and support from CYRUNS Sport LLP, a professional sports event management firm.

Organisers said 2,463 people, including 543 women, had registered for the event with 2,343 participants comprising 511 women running the marathon.

Thick fog and low temperature did not deter the enthusiasm of the participants as well as the local people, who showed up in large numbers to cheer for them.

Among the participants, 858 were from the armed forces with the Indian Army fielding the largest squad of 803 personnel, the organisers said. There were 452 participants from outside the state, they said.

Besides Mr. Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Nathung and top officials of the army were present at the Tawang Stadium, which served as both the start and finish lines.

The event comprised the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.0975 km) and 10 or 5 km races.

The Tawang Marathon was formally announced by CM Khandu in June and he had registered himself as the first participant for this year’s race.

