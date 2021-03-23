Over 2,300 new cases, 58 COVID deaths in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

23 March 2021 00:54 IST

Most cases reported from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and S.A.S. Nagar

Punjab recorded 2,319 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 58 more deaths, taking the tally to 6,382, according to an official statement.

The number of confirmed positive cases so far has reached 2,15,409 across the State. The major chunk of new cases — 341, 309 and 295 — were reported from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and S.A.S. Nagar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 18,628 and 1,90,399 patients have recovered so far.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu flagged off a Medicine Delivery Van. Community Health Officers have been assigned the responsibility to maintain the stock of medicines at their respective centres.

Advertising

Advertising