Over 1,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine stolen from hospital in Haryana

File photo of a COVID-19 vaccine for representation.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Over 1,700 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine were stolen from a government hospital in Haryana's Jind, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the civil hospital in Jind on Wednesday night.

A total of 1,270 doses of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin were stolen from the hospital, SHO of Civil Lines police station Rajender Singh said.

"The accused did not touch any other vaccine, medicine, cash, etc. lying in the store," he said.

The matter came to light when a sanitation worker found the locks of the store and deep freezer broken on Thursday morning.

A health department official in Jind said there are still enough doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine available.

By Thursday afternoon, 1,000 additional doses each of the two vaccines would be available at the civil hospital, he said, adding that 6,000 doses of Covishield would reach the hospital by the evening.

The SHO said a case was registered in connection with the incident and police were investigating the matter.

