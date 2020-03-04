Over 15,000 infants died in Gujarat’s SNCUs in two years

AHMEDABAD

04 March 2020 19:03 IST

Health Minister Nitin Patel provides 2018 and 2019 data from government hospitals in major cities of the State

In Gujarat’s government hospitals, more than 15,000 infants died in the Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) in State-run hospitals and health centres in the past two years.

In a reply to questions by Congress MLAs in the ongoing Budget Session of the State Assembly, on the total number of children born in government hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel said 106,000 infants were born in government hospitals in major cities of the State in 2018 and 2019.

Of this, 71,774 infants were admitted to the SNCUs. Over the period, 15,013 infants died during treatment, which is approximately 21% of the admitted children. The cause of death ranged from underweight infants to other ailments.

Ahmedabad city, district

The maximum number of deaths — 4,322 — was reported from Ahmedabad city and district, the largest city and district the State. Of the 12,637 infants admitted in Ahmedabad city and district SNCUs, 34.2 % died.

In Vadodara, of the 6,576 infants admitted to SNCUs, 2,362 infants died (35.91% of the admissions).

In another major city, Surat, of the 9,667 infants admitted to SNCUs, 1,986 infants died (20.5%).

In Rajkot’s SNCUs, 10,116 infants were admitted in 2018 and 2019 (4,100 of them were referred from outside and 6,016 born in government-run facilities). Out of the total, 1,758 deaths were reported from Rajkot.

According to Mr. Patel, the State government was taking steps to curb infants deaths, including prioritising the appointment of paediatricians and Medical Officers, and imparting special training to doctors and nursing staff, as well as maintaining adequate stock of equipment and other essential items at these units.

‘Deteriorating services’

The Opposition has slammed the State government for the deteriorating health services in the State.

There are 65% vacancies in the super-speciality services; 35%-45% doctor posts are lying vacant in major cities; and another 60% paramedical staff posts are vacant in district and civil hospitals run by the State authorities.