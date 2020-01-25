Over 150 protesters booked by Aligarh police

The Aligarh police on Friday booked four named and 150-200 unidentified persons for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without permission under Sections 145 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of public servant) and 283 (causing danger and obstruction) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, Akash Kulhary said they were booked for violating prohibitory orders.

“On the demand of the elders of the community, we had allowed them to protest peacefully for two days in a restricted space near the Idgah. But they came out on Thursday as well leading to a law and order situation in the city,” he said.