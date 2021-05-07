Over ₹15 cr. collected from COVID violators in Odisha

Over 500 arrested, 21K vehicles seized

The Odisha police on Thursday said they have collected ₹15 crore from COVID-19 violators in the State.

“We have collected little over ₹15 crore from people violating COVID-19 protocols. People who were not found wearing masks coughed up fines to the tune of ₹6.34 crore and ₹8.29 crore has been collected from those misusing vehicles during COVID restrictions. Besides, people have been fined for not maintaining social distance,” said Director General of Police Abhay.

Over 1.5K excise cases

During this time, the State police arrested 553 people, seized 21,406 vehicles and registered 1,632 excise cases, said Mr. Abhay.

“People in Odisha are largely following restrictions imposed by the government to break the chain of infection. But there are very few people who are still not adhering to COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

The DGP urged people to wear masks, not to crowd shops, and stick to the cap over participation in marriages and funeral.

The police said they have started a telephone-based grievance redressal system in wake of the imposition of lockdown and shutdown.

Oxyegn support

Meanwhile, continuing escorting oxygen-laden trucks, the police facilitated the movement of 345 tankers carrying 6300 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to 10 different States since April 22.