Over 13 lakh migrants have returned to Rajasthan: official

Jaipur

05 June 2020 12:26 IST

They came through Shramik special trains and buses

More than 13 lakh migrants have returned to Rajasthan through Shramik special trains and buses, while over six lakh have gone to their home states from the desert state, a senior official said.

With this, the movement of migrants is almost over in the state, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Subodh Agarwal, said.

A total of 13.43 lakh migrants who were stuck in various states have arrived in Rajasthan from different states in buses and Shramik special trains and 6.13 lakh have reached their states from Rajasthan so far, he said.

The last Shramik special train departed from the state on June 1.

We conducted a smooth movement and ensured relief to migrants. The movement of migrants is almost over now. However, we still have 100 camps ready in various parts of the state to accommodate migrants, he said.

The officer, who is looking after movement of migrants, said the registration for arrival and departure was much higher in initial days of lockdown relaxation but many migrants in the later stage also cancelled their movement and stayed back.

Migrants have returned to districts like Dungapur, Pali, Sirohi, Jalore, Nagaur, Bikaner and Barmer among others.

The maximum number of arrivals has been from Maharashtra, where Rajasthani migrants were running small businesses, while in Gujarat the migrants were working as labourers. Similarly, migrants from West Bengal and southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh have also arrived.

The officer said the crisis of migrants was tackled in a systematic manner.

"Shelter, food, medicines, safe screening, transport facilities were arranged in a systematic manner which helped us in smooth movement. The transportation cost was borne by the state government. Apart from buses, other vehicles, even personal vehicles in some cases, were provided to those walking on foot, "he said.

District administration officials kept a check on roads and migrants walking home were provided transport, the official said.