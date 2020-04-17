Coronavirus | Over 120 ‘morning walkers’ get yoga lessons in Pune

The Pune Police on Thursday cracked down on errant citizens found violating lockdown orders, booking more than 120 people who had allegedly stepped outside their homes for morning walks and casual rides.

According to authorities, cases for violating Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code were lodged against people primarily in Hadapsar, Bibvewadi and Chatuhshrungi for flouting lockdown directives issued by the Pune Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner.

Resorting to novel punishment methods, police officials compelled the offenders to perform yogasanas, sit-ups and jumping jacks. In Bibvewadi, 70 people were booked, while action was taken against 54 in Hadapsar.

With the number of cases exceeding the 400 mark and more than 45 deaths being reported from the city, the Pune Police have imposed stringent lockdown measures by sealing off nearly half the city, which includes the densely-packed Bhavani Peth, Kondhwa, Bibvewadi areas and parts of old Pune.

Pune has witnessed a rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 200 fresh cases being reported over a four day-period. The city has recorded more than 15 deaths in this same period.

The majority of the city’s cases have been reported from the slum clusters located in the Bhavani Peth, Kasba Peth Vishrambaug and Dhole Patil Road areas which account for more than 180 of the city’s total positive cases.