Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as Prez gives assent to Bill

March 09, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

More than 11,200 tillers in Punjab, occupying over 4,000 acres of land for generations but with no title rights, will get the ownership after paying due compensation, as President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to a legislation to this effect, officials said on Thursday.

The Punjab Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar, or Taraddadkar (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Bill, 2020 was passed by the Punjab Assembly in 2020, when the Congress government led by Amarinder Singh was in power. The occupants or their predecessor should have been recorded in the above-mentioned categories for a period of at least 20 years on the appointed day.

"The President gave assent to the Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly," an official said.

It is expected that the legislation would empower the tillers who belong mostly to the economically and socially weaker sections of society, the official said.

The tenants have been in occupation of small parcels of land for many years, and inherit their rights by succession from one generation to the other.

However, not being registered owners, they neither have access to financial institutions for loans nor get relief for any natural disaster.

Now, they will get benefits like other landowners.

"A class of occupancy tenants has already been vested with proprietary rights. However, a certain category of tenants namely Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar, or Taraddadkar was not vested with such rights. This Act is a measure of agrarian reform to grant proprietary rights to such class of tenants, and to provide for payment of compensation to the landowners whose rights in the land shall be extinguished. This measure will also promote investment in agriculture and boost its productivity," said a statement of objects and reasons of the legislation.

Other Bills

President Murmu also gave her assent to a Telangana Bill which allows the imposition of fine on people standing surety for securing bail in cases of grave offences, if they fail to produce the accused on the date fixed by the court.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by the K. Chandrashekar Rao government.

The amendment was introduced after it was suggested in a State-level Judicial Officers Conference in 2016.

