Other States

Over 11,000 eligible people benefit on Day 1 of phase 3 of vaccination in Maharashtra

A young beneficiary receives her first vaccine shot at BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

As many as 11,492 people over the age of 18 got their first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccination in 26 of 36 districts of Maharashtra on Saturday, the first day after it was opened up for all adults. The shots were administered in government facilities only.

According to the State Public Health Department, 132 vaccination sessions were arranged in 26 districts and 11,492 people were vaccinated till 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Maharashtra has purchased three lakh Covishield doses from Serum Institute of India which have been distributed across the State. Pune recorded the highest number of vaccination with 1,316 while Mumbai vaccinated 1,004 citizens. Gadchiroli and Yavatmal in Vidarbha recorded the lowest numbers at 83 and 90 respectively.

In Mumbai, mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant inaugurated the vaccination program at the jumbo Covid care centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Alnaj Chalrani, 32, a divyang, became the first person in the 18-45 age group in Mumbai to get vaccinated.

Ms. Pednekar said, “Mumbai had set aside five centres on May 1 which were open for only those who had received online confirmation. We are ready to undertake the inoculation process in three shifts if vaccines are made available to us.” She has also appealed to all those who will be getting vaccinated to donate blood before getting jabs to avoid shortage of blood in the next six months.

Besides BKC, vaccination centres were set up at Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri; Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle; Rajawadi in Ghatkopar, and Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. They will be open on Sunday also.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on Saturday issued directions to treat West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as places of sensitive origin considering the number of rising cases in these two States.

Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | 103 deaths, 17,512 infections in past 24 hours in West Bengal

Coronavirus | 47 die in J&K, govt. extends ‘corona curfew’ in 4 districts

Does India have adequate fire safety regulations for public buildings? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Legal action against youth reportedly helping patients with oxygen in Uttar Pradesh

Tripurari Sharan named new Bihar Chief Secretary

Coronavirus | Odisha loses 17 journalists in second wave

West Bengal Assembly polls | State gears up for counting across 108 centres

Assam string puppetry rides COVID campaign for revival

Haryana govt. has failed to manage COVID-19 crisis, says Congress

Haryana issues directions to not call vulnerable persons, pregnant women, Divyangjan for work

More than 700 teachers died of COVID-19 during U.P. panchayat polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Vaccine shortage delays jab for 18-plus in the northeast

Assam Assembly Elections | Rival camps in Assam upbeat ahead of results

Coronavirus | On the first day, 1,000 persons in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai

OPD service in Jammu GMC, its associated hospitals to be suspended from May 3

Jharkhand waits for additional vaccine stock to begin 3rd phase of inoculation: CM Soren

Some key Maharashtra ministers diverting oxygen, Remdesivir: Fadnavis

No patient died of oxygen shortage in Jammu hospital: J&K administration

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case | NIA disputes U.S. firm’s report

Death of five patients at Thane hospital not due to oxygen supply issue, says committee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 11:34:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/over-11000-eligible-people-benefit-on-day-1-of-phase-3-of-vaccination-in-maharashtra/article34460186.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY