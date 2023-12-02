Over 1,000 died of heart attack in six months: Gujarat Minister

December 02, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Ahmedabad

A total of 1,052 persons have died of heart attack in Gujarat in the last six months, with 80% of the deceased being in the 11-25 age group, State Education Minister Kuber Dindor said on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In view of the rising number of heart attacks, nearly two lakh school teachers and college professors will be provided training in performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a crucial lifesaving intervention during such medical emergencies, Mr. Dindor said.

“The 108 ambulance service receives 173 cardiac emergency calls per day,” he added. Youngsters are living in fear because a majority of the heart attack victims were in their age group, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen how people died while playing cricket or taking part in garba in the last six or seven months. I urge teachers to take part in this CPR training camp so that they can save lives,” the Minister said.

Under this initiative, CPR training camps will be conducted at 37 medical colleges between December 3 and 17 to provide training to nearly two lakh school and college teachers, he said.

Some 2,500 medical experts and doctors will be present at these camps and certificates will also be provided to the participants, Mr. Dindor added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT