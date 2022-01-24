Over 100 terrorists waiting across border, says BSF

SRINAGAR

24 January 2022 21:48 IST

‘Overall situation peaceful since ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, infiltration bids on the wane’

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said more than 100 terrorists were present at launch pads across the border, waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

However, it added that the overall situation along the Line of Control has been peaceful since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021.

“Overall peaceful scenario was observed along the LoC in J&K post the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021. However, there are reports that around 104 to 135 terrorist are present at launching pads waiting to infiltrate [into J&K],” Inspector-General of BSF, Kashmir, Raja Babu Singh said in Srinagar.

He said a heightened vigil was being maintained after a few local guides crossed the LoC. “We have the numbers of the guides who have crossed the LoC. We are maintaining a vigil on them and their families. The job of these guides is to bring groups of militants along. We have seen how our alert troops spot them and neutralise, as one such infiltrator was killed on January 2 [in north Kashmir],” Mr. Babu said.

He said infiltration along the LoC was showing a downward trend. “From 130 infiltration bids in 2019, it came down to 36 bids in 2020 and 31 in 2021,” the BSF officer said.

However, he added that there were inputs that 138-145 youth were last year indoctrinated to join militant outfits. “Last year, we managed to foil three infiltration bids and pushed back around 21 infiltrators,” he added. The BSF is manning 343.9 km of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. “Out of 343 km, 96 km is being guarded exclusively by the BSF. Also, 52 companies were being deputed in Kashmir Valley,” he added.

He said the security forces were having “successful results” due to the new synergy between the security agencies in Kashmir. Stating that drones were a “real threat”, the BSF officer said, “We are procuring our own drones to counter the drone threat. Besides, a series of measures are in place to deal with drone threats.”