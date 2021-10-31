Over 100 schools sans teachers in Delhi’s backyard

NUH

Haryana’s Nuh is part of National Capital Region

As many as 111 schools in Nuh district of Haryana do not have a single teacher. The district is only about 100 km away from Delhi.

The Government Girls’ Middle School in Nuh’s Devla Nangli, with around 100 students, has never had a teacher over the past decade, except for a few months in between when a science teacher was appointed. But she soon got transferred. The headmaster at the primary school on the same campus has asked his staff to teach the girls in their free time. The staff members, though qualified to teach only the primary classes, also teach the students at the senior secondary school, also on the same campus, but with only one trained graduate teacher for physical education.

Nuh is a Meo Muslim-dominated area that not only just borders the State’s financial capital and IT hub of Gurugram, but also falls in the National Capital Region.

It figures among NITI Aayog’s 100-odd “Most Aspirational Districts”, a euphemism for backward areas, and was at the bottom of the table in 2018. Now it ranks 31. Education is among the five thematic areas identified for the rankings.

Another Government Girls’ Senior Secondary school in Nuh’s Khor Basai with a strength of 300 and catering to around half-a-dozen villages has a lone woman teacher, commuting from Gurugram. School principal Dinesh Sharma has requested the staff from the neighbouring boys’ school to teach the girls. “There has been no deployment of staff on deputation officially,” says Mr. Sharma. His former student, Rahul Khan, an Arts student at Dayal Singh College, and Raisika, a local girl, also volunteer to teach.

Amenities missing

“Amenities like blackboards and drinking water are also missing. The doors to the toilets are broken. The contractor has left the construction work midway. There is no communication and visits from officials despite several complaints,” says Mr. Sharma, an Urdu teacher recently promoted as principal.

As one drives down the NH-248A, locally known as the Gurugram-Alwar Highway, the number of schools without teachers grows in Punhana and Ferozepur Jhirka blocks bordering Rajasthan. Of the five blocks, these two blocks together account for around 80 schools without teachers.

The acute shortage of teaching staff has also been an important contributor to the high dropout rate. The enrolment figures for the current year show the dwindling number of students from primary to senior secondary level with only 14,779 students enrolled for Class XI and XII compared with 1,28,729 admissions in the primary classes. The total admissions for Class VI-VIII are 56,051, but for Class XI-X the number falls to almost half at 25, 968.

“While many schools in the rest of Haryana have surplus teachers, almost half of the sanctioned posts in Nuh are vacant for years,” says Surender Kumar, a teacher.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. Shakti Singh told The Hindu that multiple steps were being initiated by the local administration to deal with the crisis and the matter was taken up with the government. “We have temporarily deputed staff from other schools to these schools so that the students are not left completely unattended,” he said.