Over 100 people convert to Hinduism in Uttar Pradesh's Khurja: BJP MLA

December 25, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Bulandshahr (UP)

More than 100 people of 20 families in Khurja adopted Hinduism on December 25, a BJP MLA claimed.

According to the president of a social organisation, the conversion took place during a "Ghar Vapasi" programme organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing outfit.

"100-125 people from 20 families, belonging from different religions, have happily adopted 'Sanatan Dharma' [Hinduism]," Khurja MLA Minakshi Singh said.

In this programme, those who had left "Sanatan Dharma" some generations or years ago due to their situation or confusion were brought to the Hindu society again, Ms. Singh said.

They have taken an oath to pray to Sri Ram, Sri Krishna and other Sanatan gods and goddesses from now on, she said.

A legal process was also carried out in the programme. All the families have given their consent in affidavits before the rituals were conducted, the MLA added.