Over 100 Pakistani drones recovered from Punjab border in 2023: BSF

January 01, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) either shot down or recovered 107 drones from along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab in 2023, a senior officer said Monday.

Quoting official data, the officer said almost all of these recovered drones were Chinese made and the maximum were recovered from farm lands running along the border on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Around ten drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were recovered from Rajasthan frontier during the same period, the officer said.

The force also seized a total of 442.39 kg of heroin, largely flown in and dropped by these drones, 23 weapons of different caliber and 505 rounds of ammunition from along the Punjab front in 2023, he said.

Three Pakistani intruders were killed, while 23 Pakistan nationals, including two smugglers, were apprehended by BSF personnel. Fourteen Bangladesh nationals and 95 Indian suspects, including 35 smugglers, were also apprehended, the officer said, quoting the same data.

A dozen Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border fence, were also handed back to the other side, he said. "The BSF remains committed to ensuring the security of the border with Pakistan through active communication and coordination with all stakeholders," the force said in a statement.

The BSF guards more than 2,289 km of the International Border that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along India's western flank. The Punjab region shares 553 km with Pakistan.

