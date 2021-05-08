Other States

Over 100 medical staff members at Rishikesh AIIMS test positive for COVID-19

Over 100 medical staff members at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences here tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 110 doctors and nursing staff here tested positive for the infection, AIIMS PRO Harish Thapliyal said, adding that they were all vaccinated.

Being in direct contact with COVID patients daily may have been the reason behind such a large number of them testing positive for the infection, he said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of dedicated COVID hospital here, Vijayesh Bhardwaj, was also found infected with the infection.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2021 7:37:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/over-100-medical-staff-members-at-rishikesh-aiims-test-positive-for-covid-19/article34515194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY