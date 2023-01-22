Over ₹10 lakh unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

January 22, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Shillong

Authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya have seized unaccounted cash of over ₹10 lakh in a village in East Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Sunday.

The unaccounted cash was recovered from vehicles coming from Assam in three separate operations in Umkiang village in the Sutnga-Saipung Assembly constituency, they said.

“The district authorities have seized ₹10.72 lakh in cash in Sutnga-Saipung Assembly seat. No one was arrested so far in these cash seizures,” Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor told PTI.

East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Dhanoa said the "cash was seized from vehicles coming from neighbouring Assam on Friday" as the occupants of such cars could not produce any valid document for carrying the liquid asset.

Sutnga-Saipung constituency is considered one of the 'expenditure sensitive' Assembly seats identified by the commission.

Elections to 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27, and counting of votes will take place on March 2.