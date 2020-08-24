Outrage in Assam after 9 gang rape, murder accused get bail

GUWAHATI

24 August 2020 18:36 IST

Scheduled Caste and tribal organisations demand justice for 12-year-old

Scheduled Caste and tribal organisations in northeastern Assam’s Biswanath have upped the ante against the authorities after coming to know belatedly that nine boys accused of raping and killing a 12-year-old have been granted bail.

Members of the girl’s family have sought justice from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, reminding him that poverty was preventing them from pursuing the case against the boys from “rich families.”

The girl was reported missing from her village near Gohpur on February 28. Her body, hanging from a tree, was recovered from a forest near the village the following night.

The police subsequently arrested the nine boys from the same village. All of them had appeared in their Class 10 State board examination in February.

All of whom were sent to a juvenile home. One of the boys was granted bail on May 23. The others were also released on bail within the next four days.

‘Charge sheet submitted’

“We had submitted the charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days. The [local] court granted them bail,” district Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh said without elaborating.

“The family members of the accused are trying to establish the girl’s murder as suicide although medical reports clearly said she was raped and had died of asphyxiation,” said Hemjit Patgiri, secretary of Takam Mising Porin Kebang, a tribal organisation.

“We were told that the nine boys were released because of novel coronavirus. The case took a backseat due to the COVID-19 lockdown but we will not sit quiet,” he told journalists on Monday.

“We are not happy with the way the police handled the case and the sluggishness of the local court. People have been protesting for the past few days, demanding justice for the girl and her family,” said Bipul Hira, secretary of the Gohpur unit of All Assam Scheduled Caste Students’ Union.

The Gohpur unit of the Mising Welfare Society has also written to the Chief Minister demanding that the judicial process be fast-tracked so that the “culprits can be punished without mercy within a stipulated time.”

Madhab Patgiri, headmaster of the Rajabari Pathar Lower Primary School in Biswanath, said the nine accused passed their Class 10 exam, some in first division.

“The police certified them as juveniles but these boys are not underaged. They forged their birth certificates,” the headmaster said, adding that the prime accused was a habitual offender and had been rusticated from three schools earlier.

An aunt of the victim said they were not initially aware of the boys having been granted bail. “People from all communities have been demanding justice. We want to pursue the case again but are too poor to do so. We seek the Chief Minister’s help,” she said.