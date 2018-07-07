Outfits in Assam’s Barak Valley slam National Register of Citizens

People check for names of themselves and family members in a draft for National Register of Citizens in Guwahati on January 1, 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI

A conglomerate of 43 organisations in the Barak Valley in southern Assam has said the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State was started to exclude the names of a large number of non-Assamese people, especially Bengalis.

The Barak Valley, comprising three districts, is dominated by Bengalis — Hindus and Muslims almost equally.

“The way the exercise is being carried out makes it clear that it was pre-planned to deprive many non-Assamese people of their citizenship. At most, the names of only 35% people of the Barak Valley figured in the first draft,” Kishore Bhattacharjee, member of the Citizen’s Rights Protection Coordination Committee, told presspersons in Silchar on Friday.

The committee includes representatives of the Meitei, Dimasa, Naga, Bishnupriya and Hindi-speaking communities.

The NRC is being updated to weed out illegal migrants, a major political issue in Assam, with the midnight of March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date.

“That the names of a majority of the Barak Valley people were missing from the first draft is an indication of what is in store for the Bengali people. But we will keep fighting till citizenship of all genuine people in Assam is ensured,” Mr. Bhattacharjee said.

Former MLA Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya said the committee members were not against the NRC. “We are against the harassment in its name, and that should stop. We suspect that the NRC is being used to cause panic among the people and divide the people of the Barak and Brahmaputra Valleys,” he said. People were being pushed to detention camps on a mere suspicion of being foreigners and subjected to inhuman treatment.

‘RSS creating rift’

Various groups in the Assamese-dominated Brahmaputra Valley have insisted that the NRC and the opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, is not “anti-Bengali” as “certain forces are trying to prove.” The forces include Tapodhir Bhattacharya, former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University in Silchar, who said the State government was conspiring to kick out Bengalis for establishing Assamese supremacy.

“These forces do not want the publication of an error-free NRC ... They are in favour of illegal migrants that most political parties and organisations of ethnic groups are against,” Akhil Gogoi of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti said. He said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were trying to fuel unrest between the Assamese and the Bengalis.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, which had spearheaded the Assam Agitation of 1979-1985 with the All Assam Students’ Union, has blamed the BJP and the RSS for trying to drive a wedge between the Assamese and the Bengalis.