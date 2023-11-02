ADVERTISEMENT

Out on bail, Dalit rights activist announces march to seek land for marginalised groups in U.P.

November 02, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Lucknow

Crackdown on dissent under the current dispensation is unprecedented, says retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri

Mayank Kumar _11754

Former IPS officer S.R. Darapuri and social activist and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar come out of jail in Lucknow on January 7, 2020. Both of them were arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests on December 19. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following his release from jail on Tuesday, Ambedkar Jan Morcha convener and Dalit rights activist Shravan Kumar Nirala announced that a march will be taken out in January to demand land for landless families from Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and other marginalised groups in Uttar Pradesh.

A Gorakhpur court on Saturday had granted bail to Mr. Nirala, retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri, and seven others arrested in connection with a case of alleged vandalism during a stir over the same demand outside the Gorakhpur Divisional Commissioner’s office on October 10.

ALSO READ
Dalit activist, eight others get bail in Gorakhpur commissioner office violence case

“We were jailed to silence the people’s movement. Dalits and other marginalised groups face atrocities in villages as they don’t own land. In order to live with dignity, land is a must,” Mr. Nirala said.

The Dalit activist vowed to continue to press for the demand and launch an ‘Aakrosh’ march in January from Chauri Chaura to Ambedkar Sthal in Gorakhpur town. “The focus is on expanding the movement to push for the demand across U.P. by coordinating with other organisations,” said Mr. Nirala, who had a long stint in the Bahujan Samaj Party as its coordinator in various districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Political tool’

Accusing the BJP government of using the police as a “political tool”, Mr. Darapuri, a 1972-batch IPS officer, said the crackdown on dissent and high-handedness under the current dispensation is “unprecedented”. “Every government tries to suppress the voice of the marginalised and issues concerning them through repressive action. But in the present regime, it is reaching the zenith.”

ALSO READ
Free arrested activists or face ‘jail bharo’, says U.P. Dalit rights group

The retired IPS officer said all accusations against them were “fake and motivated”, and aimed at “silencing and intimidating” Dalit activists and subaltern voices. “I will try to build solidarity among rights groups over the demands of the marginalised. We have been raising the demand for land as 70% of Dalits in the State do not have land,” he said.

On why the focus is on land when the State government has started welfare schemes, Mr. Darapuri said, “Land is a permanent solution, all government schemes are temporary solutions. If given land, people can grow crops and fulfil their basic need of food.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US