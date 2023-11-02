HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Out on bail, Dalit rights activist announces march to seek land for marginalised groups in U.P.

Crackdown on dissent under the current dispensation is unprecedented, says retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri

November 02, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar _11754
Former IPS officer S.R. Darapuri and social activist and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar come out of jail in Lucknow on January 7, 2020. Both of them were arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests on December 19.

Former IPS officer S.R. Darapuri and social activist and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar come out of jail in Lucknow on January 7, 2020. Both of them were arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests on December 19. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following his release from jail on Tuesday, Ambedkar Jan Morcha convener and Dalit rights activist Shravan Kumar Nirala announced that a march will be taken out in January to demand land for landless families from Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and other marginalised groups in Uttar Pradesh.

A Gorakhpur court on Saturday had granted bail to Mr. Nirala, retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri, and seven others arrested in connection with a case of alleged vandalism during a stir over the same demand outside the Gorakhpur Divisional Commissioner’s office on October 10.

ALSO READ
Dalit activist, eight others get bail in Gorakhpur commissioner office violence case

“We were jailed to silence the people’s movement. Dalits and other marginalised groups face atrocities in villages as they don’t own land. In order to live with dignity, land is a must,” Mr. Nirala said.

The Dalit activist vowed to continue to press for the demand and launch an ‘Aakrosh’ march in January from Chauri Chaura to Ambedkar Sthal in Gorakhpur town. “The focus is on expanding the movement to push for the demand across U.P. by coordinating with other organisations,” said Mr. Nirala, who had a long stint in the Bahujan Samaj Party as its coordinator in various districts.

‘Political tool’

Accusing the BJP government of using the police as a “political tool”, Mr. Darapuri, a 1972-batch IPS officer, said the crackdown on dissent and high-handedness under the current dispensation is “unprecedented”. “Every government tries to suppress the voice of the marginalised and issues concerning them through repressive action. But in the present regime, it is reaching the zenith.”

ALSO READ
Free arrested activists or face ‘jail bharo’, says U.P. Dalit rights group

The retired IPS officer said all accusations against them were “fake and motivated”, and aimed at “silencing and intimidating” Dalit activists and subaltern voices. “I will try to build solidarity among rights groups over the demands of the marginalised. We have been raising the demand for land as 70% of Dalits in the State do not have land,” he said.

On why the focus is on land when the State government has started welfare schemes, Mr. Darapuri said, “Land is a permanent solution, all government schemes are temporary solutions. If given land, people can grow crops and fulfil their basic need of food.”

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime / crime, law and justice / police / arrest / land resources / dalits / social issue / Caste / Bharatiya Janata Party / law enforcement / laws / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.