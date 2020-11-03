Other States

Our voices being ignored, institutions erased: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, who chaired a meeting of youth in Srinagar on Tuesday, said the coming generation will have to bear the brunt of the measures taken by the Centre since August 4 last year.

“The current fight is for safeguarding identity, tradition and culture. We will continue to fight for our youth and their future. We will leave no stone unturned to regain J&K’s special status,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said she rejects the undemocratic treatment imposed on people by the ruling regime “which has deprived us of our rights and human dignity”.

“All measures taken are anti-people. Our voices have been ignored, our institutions erased and we cannot afford to remain silent any longer. We need to speak now to restore our dignity and take charge of our own destinies,” the former Chief Minister, who was detained for 14 months, said.

She demanded an immediate end to the ruling regime’s denial of the political problem. “Our people have endured a brutal clampdown and the world’s longest Internet slowdown. Many of our youngsters continue to be unjustifiably held in jails, despite huge risks to their lives from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

She said the students of J&K were staring ahead at a bleak future. “There’s unending insecurity among the young people with the fresh fears of demographic change, assaults on jobs, land rights, culture and language.”

She said people need to sustain hope and salute the remarkable resilience. “We can survive and stand with one another. We have demonstrated to the world a unique capacity to mobilise support, care and humanitarian aid among our own communities. In the most difficult times, we have shown compassion for those who are less fortunate, generosity towards outsiders. This is the secret code to our survival as one people. No power in the world can take that away from us.”

The BJP criticised the policies and remarks made by the leaders of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration, an amalgam of six mainstream leaders.

“This group’s aim is to thrust decisions of a handful of political parties on the common masses. It’s meant for continuing dynasty rule,” BJP spokesperson Brigadier Anil Gupta said.

