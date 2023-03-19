ADVERTISEMENT

Our true identity is Balasaheb’s ideals, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

March 19, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Shinde camp attempted to drive a wedge within Oppositon MVA by playing clips ‘exposing’ Mr. Thackeray comments against NCP.

Shoumojit Banerjee

File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took aim at Uddhav Thackeray and MVA at his rally in Khed in Ratnagiri district, on March 19, 2023.

At the rally, Mr. Shinde said “You [Mr.Thackeray] claim to be Bal Thackeray’s heirs. You may the heirs to his property, but not of his ideals. We do not need his property, our true property is Balasaheb’s ideals. Even if Balasaheb (late Bal Thackeray) was your father, he was nothing less than a deity for ordinary Shiv Sainiks like us. Do not try to secure false sympathy.

“Are you with with ‘tukde tukde’ gang [alluding to Congress] or with patriots [meaning BJP] who scrapped Article 370 in Kashmir. You [Uddhav] have thrown away Balasaheb’s ideals for the sake of power. You have allied with those who have supported the perpetrators of the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts...Uddhav Thackeray’s vocabulary is limited: he only keeps accusing us [Shinde camp] of taking money and being traitors.”

The Shinde camp attempted to drive a wedge within opposition MVA by playing clips ‘exposing’ Mr. Thackeray’s previous comments against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who are currently his allies in the MVA.

