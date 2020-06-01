Our scarf being made in U.P., says Manipur government

Imphal

01 June 2020 05:12 IST

The Manipur government has alleged that the ‘Leirum Phee’, a traditional scarf of the State, is being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and marketed as “Modi towel”.

The scarf is indispensable to the Meiteis, the largest non-tribal people of Manipur, who use it during all social and religious events. Ministers, visiting officials and other dignitaries are usually honoured with a Leirum Phee.

Of late, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used this Manipuri scarf for some events. Many sections appreciated this unprecedented gesture.

K. Lamlet Kamei, director of Handloom and Textiles, convened a meeting on Monday of higher officials and other experts to look into the issue. Textiles Minister Thongam Bishwajit will preside over the meeting. Indications are that they may seek legal recourse.