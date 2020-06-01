Other States

Our scarf being made in U.P., says Manipur government

The Manipur government has alleged that the ‘Leirum Phee’, a traditional scarf of the State, is being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and marketed as “Modi towel”.

The scarf is indispensable to the Meiteis, the largest non-tribal people of Manipur, who use it during all social and religious events. Ministers, visiting officials and other dignitaries are usually honoured with a Leirum Phee.

Of late, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used this Manipuri scarf for some events. Many sections appreciated this unprecedented gesture.

K. Lamlet Kamei, director of Handloom and Textiles, convened a meeting on Monday of higher officials and other experts to look into the issue. Textiles Minister Thongam Bishwajit will preside over the meeting. Indications are that they may seek legal recourse.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 5:14:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/our-scarf-being-made-in-up-says-manipur-government/article31718539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY