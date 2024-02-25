ADVERTISEMENT

Orissa High Court orders arrest of a vessel at Paradip Port

February 25, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Last year, custom department officials had recovered 22 packets of cocaine worth ₹220 crore in international market from Panama registered ship

The Hindu Bureau

The Orissa High Court has ordered arrest of the bulk carrier vessel from which 22 packets of cocaine were seized last year.

Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) Private Limited had moved Orissa High Court seeking recovery of charges towards berth hire.

Customs officials had seized cocaine valuated at ₹220 crore from Panama registered Ship - MV Debi, berthed at PICT.  The cocaine packets were concealed in the cranes of the ship. Subsequently, Assistant Commissioner, Paradip Customs Division directed the traffic manager, Paradip Port Trust, that no movement authorisations should be given to the vessel without prior consultation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All the crew members working onboard the ship were from Vietnam. The ship was registered in Panama and was operated by the Asia Pacific Shipping Company Limited. The suspected ship had its last port of call from Gresik Port, Indonesia and was destined to Denmark. The PICT had sought recovery of ₹7.95 crore towards berth occupancy. V. Narasingha, Admiralty Judge, passed a order for arrest of vessel at Paradip Port.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US