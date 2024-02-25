Orissa High Court orders arrest of a vessel at Paradip Port

February 25, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Orissa High Court has ordered arrest of the bulk carrier vessel from which 22 packets of cocaine were seized last year.

Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) Private Limited had moved Orissa High Court seeking recovery of charges towards berth hire.

Customs officials had seized cocaine valuated at ₹220 crore from Panama registered Ship - MV Debi, berthed at PICT. The cocaine packets were concealed in the cranes of the ship. Subsequently, Assistant Commissioner, Paradip Customs Division directed the traffic manager, Paradip Port Trust, that no movement authorisations should be given to the vessel without prior consultation.

All the crew members working onboard the ship were from Vietnam. The ship was registered in Panama and was operated by the Asia Pacific Shipping Company Limited. The suspected ship had its last port of call from Gresik Port, Indonesia and was destined to Denmark. The PICT had sought recovery of ₹7.95 crore towards berth occupancy. V. Narasingha, Admiralty Judge, passed a order for arrest of vessel at Paradip Port.

