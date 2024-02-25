GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orissa High Court orders arrest of a vessel at Paradip Port

Last year, custom department officials had recovered 22 packets of cocaine worth ₹220 crore in international market from Panama registered ship

February 25, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Orissa High Court has ordered arrest of the bulk carrier vessel from which 22 packets of cocaine were seized last year.

Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) Private Limited had moved Orissa High Court seeking recovery of charges towards berth hire.

Customs officials had seized cocaine valuated at ₹220 crore from Panama registered Ship - MV Debi, berthed at PICT.  The cocaine packets were concealed in the cranes of the ship. Subsequently, Assistant Commissioner, Paradip Customs Division directed the traffic manager, Paradip Port Trust, that no movement authorisations should be given to the vessel without prior consultation.

All the crew members working onboard the ship were from Vietnam. The ship was registered in Panama and was operated by the Asia Pacific Shipping Company Limited. The suspected ship had its last port of call from Gresik Port, Indonesia and was destined to Denmark. The PICT had sought recovery of ₹7.95 crore towards berth occupancy. V. Narasingha, Admiralty Judge, passed a order for arrest of vessel at Paradip Port.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.