HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orissa High Court issues notices over absence of grama sabha role in implementation of Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha

Congress criticises Naveen Patnaik government for not attaching importance to panchayats in AONO implementation

September 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Orissa High Court.

A view of the Orissa High Court.

The Orissa High Court has ordered District Magistrate, Balasore, to respond to a plea alleging non-involvement of grama sabhas in the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ (AONO) scheme. Under the scheme, ₹50 lakh each is proposed to be given to panchayats to take up rural infrastructure projects and promote, preserve and protect “Jagannath Culture”.

The Odisha Congress took the opportunity to criticise the Naveen Patnaik government for ignoring the role of panchayats in AONO - the State government’s major pre-election scheme.

Hearing the petition of Nagendra Kumar Singha who raised question over implementation of AONO, Justice Biswanath Rath observed the petition involved a serious allegation on the working out of schemes without involvement of panchayat and even the grama sabha, ultimately frustrating the purpose behind creation of three-tier governance.  

“Under AONO, each panchayat will get ₹50 lakh. But nowhere in the scheme detail role of panchayat or grama sabha has been mentioned. The 73 amendment says without approval of gram sabha, no project should be implemented,” said Sudarshan Das, Congress spokesperson.

Mr. Das said the Provision of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) also says no project can be implemented without approval of grama sabha in fifth schedule areas whereas the government ignored grama sabhas.

“The AONO talks about promotion, preservation and protection of Jagannath Culture. However, many tribal areas have their own customs and religious belief. The State government cannot impose Jagannath Culture on tribals,” he added.

As the panchayats have already moved proposals to spend the ₹50 lakh provided to them during this financial year, the initial trend says a significant portion of the AONO fund is likely to be spent on temple renovations.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.