Orissa High Court directs CRPF, Odisha Police to pay compensation of ₹10 lakh for custodial death 

The Orissa High Court has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Odisha Police to pay ₹5 lakh each to a woman whose husband had died in police custody in Rayagada district in 2010.

The petitioner, Maria Kadaisma, belonging to Kandha tribe, had moved the Orissa HC, seeking to be compensated for death of her husband, Pidera Kadaisma, who died in police custody. Kadaisma’s body was handed over to local Sarpanch by the State Police on June 3, 2010.

Prior to his death, the victim had travelled to Kerala in search of employment and worked in different places.

Kadaisma, along with another villager, had gone in search of firewood carrying a country-made gun, used to hunt birds, rabbits and other small animals, as is the usual practice of tribals in remote forest areas.

The two tribal persons were picked up by a CRPF party led by Bhanu Shankar Yadav, deployed for anti-Naxal combing operations. It was alleged the two were mercilessly beaten by CRPF personnel.

The judgment passed by a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Judge M.S. Raman says: “After four days, the man accompanying Pidera [Kadaisma] was let off as he possessed a valid license for his desi gun. However, Pidera [Kadaisma] was not. The CRPF did not care to inform his family members or relatives nor was his detention recorded in any book, log, memo or anywhere.”

Then Rayagada Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) had informed the local Sarpanch of Kadaisma’s death. The ASP insisted that the body should be buried in Rayagada itself and should not be taken to the village.

However, upon the Sarpanch’s insistence, the police had finally handed over the body, which was brought to the village for burial in accordance with the traditions of the tribal Christian community. Prashant Kumar Jena informed the court of the torture the victim had gone through in the custody.

Stating that the narration of facts painted a disturbing scenario, the HC Bench said: “A tribal person, with no means of survival and in search of firewood armed with just country made weapon used for hunting birds and animals, was ‘caught’ by the CRPF on the presumption that he belonged to the CPI (Maoist) cadre.”

“Except the FIR (First Information Report) enclosed with the counter affidavit, and the version of the police, there is nothing which persuades the Court to conclude that there was sufficient material with the police to infer that the Petitioner’s husband belonged to the CPI (Maoist) group or that he was indulging in criminal activities,” the Bench said.

The HC also expressed its dissatisfaction that the two doctors working with the government had certified the death to be due to “natural causes” when, even to a lay person, the post mortem report indicated the contrary. The Bench ordered the institution of a case against them.

The Orissa HC observed that it was not a mere coincidence that the deceased tribal person, who was tortured to death while in custody after being labelled a Maoist with not even an iota of evidence, belonged to the poorer sections of the society. He had no one to represent his interests or to give him legal assistance while in custody, the Bench said, adding that the legal system appeared to have completely failed him.

The court directed compensation of ₹10 lakh to be paid by the CRPF and the Odisha State Police within a period of eight weeks, failing which the amount would be payable along with 6% simple interest for the period of delay.

