Orissa HC reserves verdict on Cong MLA’s appeal after finishing hearing

He was convicted in a 22-year-old loan fraud case

The Hindu Bureau CUTTACK
October 14, 2022 03:02 IST

The Orissa High Court on Thursday completed the hearing and reserved its verdict on a criminal appeal made by Congress MLA Mohammaed Moquim, who was convicted by a vigilance court of Bhubaneswar and awarded rigorous imprisonment for three years with a fine. In a 22-year-old loan fraud case, the Bhubaneswar court had found the Cuttack-Barabati MLA and four others, including former IAS officer Vinod Kumar, guilty under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120 of the IPC. The court had sentenced each of them to undergo RI for 3 years and a fine of ₹50,000. Challenging the vigilance court judgment, the Congress leader had approached the High Court seeking to suspend the conviction order. He had also made applications seeking bail in the matter and also to stay the realisation of the fine amount imposed by the vigilance court on September 29. Although the High Court had earlier granted bail to Moquim and stayed the realisation of the fine amount, it had adjourned the hearing on the other application of Moquim, in which he had prayed to suspend the conviction judgment, informed Moquim’s advocate Pitambar Acharya.

