Orissa HC orders CBI probe as JEE candidate claims wrong mark sheet issued to him

August 18, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CUTTACK

The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the alleged issuance of erroneous mark sheet to a candidate who appeared for the JEE (Main) examination in 2022.

The CBI was directed to submit the report within four months. The candidate, Anshuman Kanungo, had moved the court claiming discrepancy in marks issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

After appearing for the JEE (Main) exam, the aspirant was intimated by e-mail that he had obtained a total score of 98. 9374067 and placed 11,193 in the common rank list (CRL). But to his utter surprise, the NTA later informed him that he had scored only 33.1374067, and was placed 6,28,193 in CRL.

Sensing foul play by the authorities in tampering with his answer sheets and marks, Mr. Anshuman last year approached the High Court praying for a CBI inquiry into the discrepancies in the marks.

Delivering the verdict on Thursday, the Division Bench of Justices B.R. Sarangi and M.S. Raman said: “In the interest of justice, equity and fair play, the matter is handed over to the CBI to cause an inquiry and find out the correctness of the documents filed by the petitioner as well as the stand taken by the respondents, including the NTA.”

“Needless to say, the CBI will take all possible steps to make a thorough inquiry and submit a report within four months, taking into account the interest of the aspirant, who had been waiting all these days to take admissions into the premier engineering institutions like IITs and NITs in the country,” the High Court said.