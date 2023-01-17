Orissa HC directs NHAI official to cross highway with children to experience difficulty

January 17, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Orissa High Court has the directed Project Director of National Highway Authority of India to cross the busy Bhubaneswar-Puri section at Chandanpur village along with two schoolchildren to understand how challenging it is to navigate from one side of highway to another during rush hours.

The order assumes significance as NHAI has taken a decision not to provide pedestrian underpass on highways.

The High Court further directed the NHAI to videograph of its official crossing the road with schoolchildren and place video clips before the court on the next date of hearing.

Bimal Nandan Mohapatra had moved Orissa HC seeking to open an underpass at Chandanpur village between Bhubaneswar and Puri.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice M. S. Raman expressed surprise at the elimination of provision for pedestrian underpasses from national highways because of their small size and alternative provision of vehicular underpasses.

“NHAI’s statement is that there is no need to construct pedestrian underpass. What if pedestrians want to cross highways from one side to another? Do they have no right to cross? I don’t know what is this kind of approach? It is a human problem while NHAI treats it as purely technical problem. I don’t know how you do this,” Chief Justice Muralidhar said during the hearing on January 16.

“The court is surprised at the stand taken by the NHAI as indicated in the affidavit dated July 21, 2022 wherein it is stated that the further decision of NHAI not to provide any pedestrian underpass on highways is due to its small size and it is intriguing as much as the need for villagers on either side of the Bhubaneswar-Puri section of National Highway 316 (old NH 203) is real, not imaginary,” he said.

The Bench directed Pravat Kumar Singh, Project Director, NHAI, Bhubaneswar to visit the spot himself at Chandanpur which he mentioned in his affidavit on any day along with two young schoolchildren and try crossing the highway from one end of the highway to the other and then file an affidavit indicating how easy it is this for such young children to cross that highway without difficulty.

According to direction, he may choose to videograph his experience and place before the court. He may try doing so on any school working hours or before commencement or completion of school working hours.

“This is because the court is likely to understand the basis of which the NHAI has opined that there is no need for pedestrian underpass at this location. The affidavit along with the video clips should be placed before the court before the next date,” Chief Justice of Orissa HC said. The Orissa HC has posted the matter on March 13, 2023 for further hearing.