Orissa HC directs lower courts to expedite disposal of criminal cases involving MPs, MLAs

January 13, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Orissa High Court has directed lower courts to give priority to the criminal cases punishable with death or life imprisonment and cases punishable with imprisonment for five years or more in connections with MLAs and MPs.

The Orissa HC had taken suo-motu cognisance of Supreme Court order, which emphasised expeditious disposal of cases pertaining people’s representatives.

“The District and Sessions Judges have been directed to take appropriate and effective steps for disposal of cases involving MPs and MLAs and furnish monthly statement showing institution, disposal and pendency of the cases in every English calendar month, so as to reach this Court by third of succeeding month,” said a division of Orissa HC comprising Acting Chief Justice B. R. Sarangi and Judge M. S. Raman in the order.

The HC said the designated courts were instructed to give priority to the criminal cases punishable with death or life imprisonment, then to the cases punishable with imprisonment for five years or more and then hear all other cases and not to adjourn the cases except for rare and compelling reasons.

Moreover, it was also directed that the cases, in which the orders of stay of trial have been passed, may be listed before the Court hearing suo-motu cases and the District and Sessions Judges throughout the State should ensure sufficient infrastructure facility for the designated courts and also enable them to adopt such technology.

The State government informed that 423 cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs were pending in different courts by end of 2023. Though Balangir recorded registration of highest 10 cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs in the month of December 2023, Khordha district has the highest outstanding cases involving people’s representatives. Khordha is followed by Sambalpur and Ganjam districts with 53 and 51 such cases respectively.