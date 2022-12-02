Orissa HC directs fresh public hearing for bauxite mining in presence of district judge

December 02, 2022 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Orissa High Court has directed Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to conduct fresh public hearing in connection with the grant of environment clearance (EC) for Maliparvat bauxite mining lease in presence of Koraput district judge.

Residence of Maliguda, Kankadaambo and Kakriguda villages in Koraput district had moved Orissa HC alleging that they were prevented from participating in the public hearing conducted by OSPCB for the bauxite project on November 22, 2021.

In 2007, the Maliparvat bauxite mining lease was awarded to the Hindalco Industries Limited. According to activists, the company’s environment impact assessment report mentioned that there was no water-body in Maliparvat.

Villagers had, however, argued that 36 perennial streams flow down from the Maliparvat, which was the source of water for villagers for their agricultural and drinking purposes and the bauxite mining project should be cancelled.

“Till 2011 the company failed to carry out mining and subsequently, its environmental clearance expired. But, in 2012-2014 it started mining illegally without going in for renewal of environmental clearance,” alleged Prafulla Samantara, winner of the Goldman Environmental Prize.

The industry has got a fresh lease for 50 years for which the public hearing was necessitated. Massive violence had taken place around public hearing on September 22, 2021. Subsequently, police cordoned off venue for public hearing on November 22.

Hearing the case, division bench of Orissa HC comprising Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar and Judge M.S. Raman directed the OSPCB to issue fresh notice for public hearing regarding EC for the bauxite mining project before December 7.

“The entire public hearing, which will be presided over by the Collector, will be video-graphed. The District Judge, Koraput and the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Koraput will remain present as neutral observers for the event,” ordered the Bench.

“The entire exercise would be completed by January 15, 2023. The SPCB will place its report, with the video-graphs and the minutes of the proceedings before this court by way of an affidavit to be filed before the next date with advance copies to all the other parties,” Orissa HC said.

Besides, the court said it would be the responsibility of the State authorities and in particular the district administration to ensure smooth and safe passage for all persons who wish to participate in the public hearing and for maintenance of the law and order throughout the hearings.

Mr. Samantara welcomed the Orissa HC ruling saying the verdict vindicated democratic rights of people to be affected by mining.