Orissa HC directs Crime Branch inquiry into alleged murder of RTI activist

February 01, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Expressing displeasure over the police investigation into the alleged murder of a Right To Information activist in Kendrapara district, the Orissa High Court ordered the handing over of the probe to the Crime Branch.

Ranjan Kumar Das, a 35-year-old RTI activist’s body was found with multiple injuries on February 1, 2020, about 2 km from his home in Beruan village. Activists across the State have expressed huge concerns under the circumstances Das had died. The Kendrapara Police said the activist had died probably due to a road accident. The deceased had filed a number of applications regarding corruption in government programmes. He had also moved Lokayukta alleging encroachment of 1100 acres of government land, by a company involved in seafood export.

Laxmidhar Das, the father of the deceased, had moved Orissa HC demanding re-investigation into the case. In his judgment, Orissa HC judge S. K. Panigrahi said, “The pen-drive attached to this file is opened in Court and the Court has seen the video clip. It transpires that the police have not given the proper thought to the video clips and the culprits therein.”

“Indeed, the police have completed the investigation in a hush-hush manner without bringing all angles to the ambit of investigation,” said the HC judge.

The Orissa HC directed that the matter be handed over to the Crime Branch for a de novo inquiry into the death. The investigating officer was ordered to hand over the charge of the investigation to the Crime Branch forthwith, which is directed to complete the investigation as early as possible, preferably within a period of three months from the date of taking over.