Orissa HC asks DMs to report after surprise jail visits

CUTTACK

14 March 2021 00:48 IST

Court was hearing plea on condition of jails

Adjudicating on a 15-year-old writ petition and after receiving a recent report submitted by the amicus curiae in the matter, the Orissa High Court has expressed shock and concern over the precarious conditions prevailing in various jails of the State.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S. Muralidhar has directed all District Magistrates to make surprise visits to the jails in their respective jurisdictions and submit reports detailing conditions, overcrowding, food, accommodation and recreation of inmates.

Next hearing on April 27

“Preferably, these visits should be unannounced,” stated an order passed by the High Court, fixing April 27 for the next hearing.

The State government, in the meantime, has been asked to arrange at least one medical visit to each jail and submit a report on it.

The High Court has also sought cooperation from the Odisha State Legal Aid Services Authority and the High Court Legal Aid Services Authority for the execution of jail reforms in the State as suggested by the Supreme Court in its judgments passed in 2016 and 2017.

Based on amicus curiae Gautam Mishra’s report of at least five deaths of inmates in Odisha jails during the last five years, the High Court has asked the government to inform it separately as to what action has been taken in each of these custodial deaths.

The government will also inform the court by the next date about the instructions it has issued with regard to discontinuance of handcuffing of prisoners in jails or while bringing them to the courts.